Hong Kong stocks follow Asia lower as investors await China Q3 data

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, echoing weakness in other Asian markets, as investors worried about a possible slowdown in China await third-quarter economic data.

The Hang Seng index ended down 0.8 percent at 27,421.60 point, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent to 10,874.52.

Financial and raw materials sectors dropped, but consumer service shares gained as investors expect they will benefit from China’s week-long National Day Holiday that starts on Sunday.

Many mainland tourists would travel to Hong Kong during long holidies, benefiting restaurants, hotels and shops.