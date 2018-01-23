Hong Kong stocks hit a fresh record, helped by Chinese money inflows

* Hang Seng index ends up 1.7 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 2.2 pct

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 2 pct higher; property sector up 1.3 percent.

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks hit another fresh record on Tuesday, aided by continuous inflows of mainland money, and strength in IT and financial stocks.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 537.29 points or 1.66 percent at 32,930.70. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.16 percent to 13,490.45. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1 percent while the IT sector rose 2.47 percent, the financial sector was 1.98 percent higher and property sector rose 1.28 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , up 5.67 percent, while the biggest loser was China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, down 0.98 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.3 percent at 3,546.9816 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.08 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.87 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.29 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4035 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 GMT, 0.02 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.405. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 10.1 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 15 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Citic Bank Corp Ltd up 5.71 percent, followed by China Merchants Bank Co Ltd gaining 4.76 percent and China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd up by 4.17 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd which was down 1.28 percent, Huatai Securities Co Ltd which fell 1.3 percent and China Communications Construction Co Ltd down by 0.9 percent. ** About 4.08 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 196.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.07 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.97 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.57 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 14.76 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.7 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 0.63 percent to HK$21.30 trillion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)