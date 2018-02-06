Hong Kong stocks join global plunge, have worst day since August 2015

* Hang Seng index ends down 5.1 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 5.9 pct

* HSI financial sector sub-index 5.5 pct lower; property sector down 4.6 pct

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Tuesday, as a global market rout intensified, fueled by worries that a build-up in inflationary pressures will prompt major central banks to raise interest rates faster than expected.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index plummeted 5.1 percent, its biggest daily percentage drop since August 2015. Hong Kong is particularly exposed to U.S. rate moves because its currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The HSCE, an index tracking Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms, tumbled 5.9 percent, its biggest single-day drop since July 2015.

The market was little helped by a second-day of heavy bargain-hunting from Chinese investors, who on Tuesday spent more than 8 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) buying Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong.

Albert Xu, Hong Kong-based strategist at Zhongtai International Securities Ltd, said investors had been too complacent and that a correction in global equities was overdue.

“A sharp correction at such a high level is a normal thing,” Xu said.

Reflecting surging investor anxiety, the HSI Volatility Index which has been climbing this year, surged to its highest level since June 2016.

Stocks fell across the board. China’s biggest lenders and insurers such as ICBC, Bank of China, China Life and Ping An slumping around 6 percent.

Still, some investors believe the tumble creates a buying opportunity.

“Overall valuations in Hong Kong stock market are still relatively low, so it will attract fund inflows that hope to buy at the bottom after a short-term adjustment,” Yang Delong, managing director at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund.

“The downside for Hong Kong stocks is smaller than for the U.S. market and after this round of adjustment, Hong Kong stock market is likely to regain momentum,” Yang said. ($1 = 6.2840 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)