Hong Kong stocks rise for 7 days, end at record high

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose for seven days in a row to end at a new high, as strength in energy shares offset weakness in IT and finance plays. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 27.99 points or 0.08 percent at 32,958.69. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.97 percent to 13,620.93. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 3.7 percent while the IT sector dipped 0.97 percent, the financial sector was 0.14 percent lower and property sector dipped 0.58 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was PetroChina Co Ltd up 5.25 percent, while the biggest loser was Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd which was down 2.49 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.4 percent at 3,560.7329 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.19 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.76 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3885 per U.S. dollar at 08:22 GMT, 0.31 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4084. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 10.07 percent for the year, while China’s H-share index is up 15.2 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 10.07 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CITIC Securities Co Ltd up 11.98 percent, followed by China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd gaining 5.62 percent and Huatai Securities Co Ltd up by 5.32 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd which was down 2.49 percent, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd which fell 2.4 percent and BYD Co Ltd down by 2.2 percent. ** About 4.02 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 188.1 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.14 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 4.08 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.00 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 15.01 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.6 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 2.44 percent to HK$21.68 trillion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)