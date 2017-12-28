Hong Kong stocks rise for a 4th session amid optimism in Asian markets

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index rose for a fourth session in a row on Thursday, amid bullish sentiment in the region that pushed Asian stocks to their highest level in a month. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 266.05 points or 0.9 percent at 29,863.71. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.57 percent to 11,683.99. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1 percent while the IT sector rose 1.98 percent, the financial sector was 0.77 percent higher and property sector rose 1.64 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd up 8.62 percent, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, down 1.91 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.65 percent at 3,297.2059 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.7 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.98 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.56 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5333 per U.S. dollar at 08:09 GMT, 0.36 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.557. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 34.53 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 23.7 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 1.44 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd up 3.29 percent, followed by China Vanke Co Ltd gaining 2.12 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd up by 1.96 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were PetroChina Co Ltd which was down 0.91 percent, China Railway Construction Corp Ltd which fell 0.9 percent and China Communications Construction Co Ltd down by 0.8 percent. ** About 1.38 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 77.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.79 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.78 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.88 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.49 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 0.04 percent to HK$19.37 trillion. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.9 percent on the day at 4,942.78 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)