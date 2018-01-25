Hong Kong stocks snap 7-day winning streak

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.9 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 1.7 percent

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 1.6 percent lower; property sector up 0.1 percent.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark fell the most in a month, as some investors took profit after a seven-day winning streak. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 304.24 points, or 0.92 percent, at 32,654.45. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.71 percent to 13,388.16. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.1 percent while the IT sector dipped 2.05 percent, the financial sector was 1.58 percent lower and property sector rose 0.14 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd up 4.55 percent, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd which was down 3.72 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.31 percent at 3,548.3044 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.57 percent . ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.13 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.339 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.31 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.359.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 7.98 percent, followed by Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd gaining 2.97 percent and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd up by 2.42 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CITIC Securities Co Ltd, which was down 5.24 percent, China Citic Bank Corp Ltd which fell 3.9 percent and GF Securities Co Ltd down by 3.5 percent. ** About 3.56 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 163 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.18 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 4.02 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.19 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 15.02 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.6 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)