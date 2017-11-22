Hong Kong's Hang Seng closes above 30,000 points, hitting decade-high

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index ended above 30,000 points for the first time in 10 years, amid signs Chinese investors are stepping up buying of Hong Kong stocks.

China’s H-shares index also closed up. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 185.42 points or 0.62 percent at 30,003.49. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.71 percent to 11,958.63. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.5 percent while the IT sector dipped 0.41 percent, the financial sector was 0.9 percent higher and the property sector rose 0.54 percent. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Want Want China Holdings Ltd up 3.66 percent, while the biggest loser was Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, down 2.38 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.59 percent at 3,430.5479 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.25 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.54 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.48 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6163 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.21 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6305. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 35.53 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 26.4 percent. The Hang Seng has risen 5.57 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 7.14 percent, followed by CRRC Corp Ltd gaining 5.41 percent and China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd up by 4.23 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd which has fallen 2.38 percent, PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd which has lost 1.4 percent and Huaneng Power International Inc down by 1.1 percent. ** About 2.55 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 135.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.89 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.54 billion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)