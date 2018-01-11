Hong Kong's Hang Seng strike 13th-day winning streak

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index rose for the 13th consecutive session on Thursday, as strength in financial shares offset losses of 2.5 percent for index heavyweight Tencent Holdings. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 46.67 points or 0.15 percent at 31,120.39. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.05 percent to 12,295.52. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1 percent while the IT sector dipped 1.62 percent, the financial sector was 0.65 percent higher and property sector dipped 0.04 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd up 9.22 percent, while the biggest loser was Tencent Holdings Ltd which was down 2.45 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.11 percent at 3,425.5735 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.05 percent . ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.25 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.33 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5067 per U.S. dollar at 08:15 GMT, 0.01 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.5071. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 3.86 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 5.0 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 3.86 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 4.63 percent, followed by China Railway Group Ltd gaining 2.2 percent and CRRC Corp Ltd up by 1.84 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd which was down 5.01 percent, Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd which fell 3.5 percent and China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd down by 2.1 percent. ** About 1.85 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 102 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.81 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.68 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.93 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 14.16 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.8 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 1.03 percent to HK$20.44 trillion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)