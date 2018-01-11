China stocks ease on profit-taking; Hong Kong also down

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday morning, with losses led by real estate and energy firms as investors took profits after a robust nine-session winning streak. A media report that China is considering reducing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries did not appear to impact the share market.

** At 04:02 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 5.18 points or 0.15 percent at 3,416.65. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.3 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.02 percent, the consumer staples sector off 0.86 percent, the real estate index down 0.97 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.14 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.33 percent at 12,248.87, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.2 percent at 31,010.50. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.1 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.45 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.44 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5165 per U.S. dollar, 0.14 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.5071. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co Ltd up 10.05 percent, followed by Easysight Supply Chain Management Co Ltd gaining 10 percent and Shenzhen Kingdom SCI-Tech Co Ltd up by 8.13 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd down 7.95 percent, followed by Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co Ltd losing 7.62 percent and Huaxin Cement Co Ltd down by 6.45 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 3.47 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 5.0 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 3.42 percent, followed by CGN Power Co Ltd gaining 1.87 percent and China Railway Group Ltd up by 1.86 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd which has fallen 7.11 percent, China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd which has lost 3.3 percent and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd down by 2.5 percent. ** About 10.18 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 64.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.85 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 20.91 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.85 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.45 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.05 percent to 30.02 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.5 percent while the IT sector fell 1.7 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd up 6.02 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd which was down 2.81 percent.