China stocks fall as investors take profits on blue-chip rally; HK flat

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday as investors rushed to lock in profits from this year’s strong rally in blue chips, while Hong Kong shares were little changed as index heavyweight Tencent stabilized.

** At 04:05 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 20.49 points or 0.62 percent at 3,273.47. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.06 percent, with the financial sector sub-index lower by 1.37 percent, the consumer staples sector down 1.75 percent, the real estate index down 0.33 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.72 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.18 percent to 11,142.51 while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.01 percent at 28,226.37. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.34 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.02 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.04 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.26 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6136 per U.S. dollar, 0.01 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6145. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were North Navigation Control Technology Co Ltd up 7.35 percent, followed by NINGBO BIRD Co Ltd gaining 7.21 percent and Deluxe Family Co Ltd up by 6.97 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Sichuan Langsha Holding Ltd down 10 percent, followed by Zhejiang ChiMin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd losing 5.45 percent and Baotailong New Materials Co Ltd down by 5.32 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 6.13 percent and the CSI300 20 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 18.8 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.7 percent this month. The CSI300’s gains have been led by a relatively small group of blue chips, with many small and mid caps in the red. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 1.3 percent, followed by CGN Power Co Ltd gaining 0.97 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd up by 0.8 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd which has fallen 3.55 percent, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd which has lost 3.1 percent and Byd Co Ltd down by 3.0 percent. ** About 7.00 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 39.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.82 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 15.16 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:05 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.22 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.8 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has fallen by 0.28 percent to 28.71 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.6 percent while the IT sector rose 1 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Tencent Holdings Ltd up 1.53 percent, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd which was down 3.78 percent.