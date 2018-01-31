Property, consumer firms help China shares recover; Hong Kong also up

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 23 pct

* FTSE China A50 +1.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China stocks recouped earlier losses to rise by midday on Wednesday, aided by a bounce in real estate and consumer firms.

** At 04:04 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 5.98 points or 0.17 percent at 3,493.99. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.68 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.32 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.42 percent, the real estate index up 3.25 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.58 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.63 percent at 13,473.62, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.42 percent at 32,745.19. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.8 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.57 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.46 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.34 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3279 per U.S. dollar, 0.05 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.325. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Maoye Commercial Co Ltd up 10.03 percent, followed by Guanghui Logistics Co Ltd gaining 9.94 percent and Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd up by 9.91 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd down 10.01 percent, followed by Qingdao Tianhua Institute of Chemistry Engineering Co Ltd losing 10.01 percent and Tibet Tourism Co Ltd down by 9.99 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.47 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 14.3 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 5.47 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Life Insurance Co Ltd up 2.92 percent, followed by China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd gaining 2.56 percent and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd up by 2.45 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Huaneng Power International Inc which has fallen 2.32 percent, PetroChina Co Ltd which has lost 1.4 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd down by 1.2 percent. ** About 11.61 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 59.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 19.60 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 18.64 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:04 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.23 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.86 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.8 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has fallen by -2.04 percent to 30.68 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.1 percent while the IT sector rose 0.9 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd up 5.38 percent, while the biggest loser was China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd which was down 1.62 percent.