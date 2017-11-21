RPT-Blue chips lead China stocks higher; Hong Kong also up

(Repeats to fix formatting) SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday, with brokerages leading blue chips higher as analysts expect the sector to benefit from a stronger-than expected stock market performance this year. ** At the lunch break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 13.43 points or 0.4 percent at 3,405.83. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.3 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 2.40 percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.3 percent, the real estate index up 2.70 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.04 percent. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 1.2 percent at 29,619.80, and the Hang Seng China index was up 1.91 percent at 11,758.76. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was flat. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.0 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6348 per U.S. dollar, 0.07 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.63. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd up 10.04 percent, followed by SJEC Corp gaining 10 percent and China Enterprise Co Ltd up by 9.06 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd down 9.97 percent, followed by Shandong Xinchao Energy Corp Ltd losing 5.54 percent and Tederic Machinery Co Ltd down by 5.22 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.3 percent, while China's H-share index is up 22.8 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 5.81 percent, followed by China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd gaining 5.06 percent and Huatai Securities Co Ltd up by 4.81 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , which has fallen 2.20 percent, Huaneng Power International Inc which has lost 1.7 percent and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd down by 1.5 percent. ** As of 04:18 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.86 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.12 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.42 percent to 29.36 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.4 percent while the IT sector rose 3.1 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 5.81 percent, while the bigger loser was Want Want China Holdings Ltd which was down 6.12 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)