Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S-listed shares of Chinese financial firms fell sharply in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Chinese regulator suspended online small loan approvals.

Shares of China Commercial Credit Inc were down 8.1 percent, PPDAI Group fell 13.2 percent, Jianpu Technology fell 9.9 percent and China Rapid Finance slipped 19.2 percent.

Qudian, which debuted last month, fell more than 25 percent before the bell. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)