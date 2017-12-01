FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-listed Chinese financial firms drop as China sets new rules
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 1, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 days ago

U.S.-listed Chinese financial firms drop as China sets new rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese financial firms slipped in premarket trade on Friday after Reuters reported that China’s regulators had circulated new rules to local governments to clamp down on cash loan firms.

PPDAI Group and Qudian Inc were down nearly 5 percent each, while Jianpu Technology fell 2.3 percent and China Rapid Finance dropped 3.6 percent.

The regulations come a week after a top-level Chinese government body issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval for new internet micro loan companies, according to a Reuters report.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.