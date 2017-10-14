FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Typhoon "Khanun" expected to hit China's Hainan island: Xinhua
#World News
October 14, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 7 days

Typhoon "Khanun" expected to hit China's Hainan island: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Typhoon “Khanun” is expected to hit China’s Hainan Island or southern provinces this weekend, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The train and vehicle ferry on the Qiongzhou Strait, which connects the island with the southern province of Guangdong on China’s mainland was suspended on Saturday morning as winds of 24.5 to 36.9 metres per second are expected in the evening.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Fujian has activated a level 4 anti-typhoon response, which involves the mooring of vessels in regional waters, a separate report from the agency said on Saturday.

The typhoon is slowly approaching China’s southern coast and the impact on Fujian province is increasing, said the agency.

Fujian has experienced around two weeks of rain and extreme winds. For the last two days the wind-speed level has been between levels 9 to 11, according to the agency.

Fujian authorities have asked all relevant departments to be at the ready along coastal areas.

Typhoons Talim and Doksuri brought torrential rain and gales to Hainan and other coastal provinces in southern China last month, leading to the suspension of sea and rail services in the regions.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
