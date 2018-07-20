FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

China's Suning Sports raises $600 million from Alibaba, Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Suning Sports, the owner of Italian soccer giants Inter Milan, said it has raised $600 million in a series A funding from firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Goldman Sachs.

A spokeswoman for the company, part of retail giant Suning Holdings, told Reuters on Friday that the funding round did not include or impact Inter Milan. She added the firm would soon start a series B fund raising.

Suning Sports had on Thursday announced it was raising funds from e-commerce giant Alibaba and Goldman Sachs, among others, but had not released any financial details.

Reporting by Pei Li and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

