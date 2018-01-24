EU ambassador says he expects release of Swedish citizen detained by China

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Ambassador to China Hans Dietmar Schweisgut said on Wednesday he expects Chinese authorities to immediately release Swedish citizen and Hong Kong-based bookseller Gui Minhai.

Schweisgut told a briefing in Beijing that Gui must be allowed to be reunited with his family.

The Swedish government has said Gui, who has published books on the personal lives of Chinese Communist Party leaders, was taken into custody on Saturday while travelling with Swedish diplomats to seek medical treatment in Beijing. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)