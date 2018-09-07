African swine fever in China 'almost certain' to reach elsewhere in Asia: FAO

BEIJING (Reuters) - African swine fever, currently spreading rapidly in China, is “here to stay”, said the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in a statement on Friday, adding that it was “almost certain” to reach other Asian countries.

Inspectors Vija Ritina (L) and Igors Jermakovs prepare to process a check on a farm in the Rezekne region, after Latvia declared a state of emergency in the eastern part of the country, to fight an outbreak of African swine fever in some wild boars and domestic pigs, in Latvia July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

ASF was first detected in China in early August and in just over a month has been detected in 18 farms or abattoirs in six provinces, said the FAO. Many cases are more than a thousand kilometres apart.

Response to the disease is “extremely challenging”, said the statement, citing experts at an emergency meeting called by the FAO in Bangkok this week, as the virus can survive for months in meat products.