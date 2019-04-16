China allows large pig farms to test for African swine fever

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday that it will allow large-scale pig farms and farms that raise pigs for breeding to test for African swine fever virus.

The ministry asked local husbandry bureaus to encourage these farms to obtain testing kits for the virus, which is deadly for pigs, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Previously, Beijing did not permit commercial companies to carry out tests for the disease.