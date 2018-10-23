FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 1:09 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

China confirms two new African swine fever cases in central province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry on Tuesday said two new cases of African swine fever had been confirmed in the central province of Hunan.

The confirmation of the cases, in the cities of Yiyang and Changde, could stoke worries over pork supplies a day after two other fresh cases were reported in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

The ministry said 546 hogs in a pig farm in Yiyang and 268 hogs in Changde were culled after infections were found.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford

