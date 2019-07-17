World News
July 17, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Sichuan province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry on Wednesday said a new outbreak of African swine fever had been confirmed in Sichuan province in the southwest of the country.

The highly contagious disease was found on a farm with 102 pigs in Jiajiang county in central Sichuan, infecting and killing 21 of the animals, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

China, the world’s biggest pork consumer, has reported more than 140 outbreaks of African swine fever disease since the first case in August last year.

Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely

