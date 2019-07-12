China says U.S. should 'not play with fire' on Taiwan

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a news conference next to Netherlands' Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 19, 2019. Nicolas Asfouri/Pool via REUTERS/Files

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi warned the United States on Friday that it should “not play with fire” on the question of Taiwan, expressing anger about a planned U.S. arms sale to Taiwan.

During a visit to Hungary, Wang said that no foreign force could stop the reunification of China and no foreign force should try to intervene.

“We urge the U.S. to fully recognise the gravity of the Taiwan question ... (and) not to play with fire on the question of Taiwan,” he told a news conference via an interpreter.