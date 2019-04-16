World News
Taiwan president says island not intimidated by Chinese military drills

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks before signing up for Democratic Progressive Party's 2020 presidential candidate nomination in Taipei, Taiwan March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday the self-ruled island is not intimidated by China’s military drills this week, the latest military manoeuvres that a senior U.S. official denounced as “coercion” and a threat to stability in the region.

Tsai was speaking at a forum co-hosted by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mark the 40th anniversary of Taiwan-U.S. ties.

Chinese bombers and warships conducted drills around Taiwan on Monday.

