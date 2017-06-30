China plans to launch national AI plan - China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will launch a series of artificial intelligence (AI) projects and increase efforts to cultivate tech talent as part of a soon to announced national AI plan, the China Daily said on Friday, citing a senior official.

The country is focusing on AI as it is seen as a tool to boost productivity and empower employees, the paper said.

China will roll out a slew of AI research and development projects, allocate more resources to nurturing talent and increase the use of AI in education, healthcare and security among other things, said Wan Gang, the minister of science and technology at a conference in Tianjin.

The plan will soon be released to the public, said Wan.

China will build cooperation with international AI organisations and encourage foreign AI firms to set up R&D centres in the country, he added.