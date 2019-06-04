EU still mourns Tiananmen crackdown victims: spokeswoman

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini speaks at the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union continues to mourn the victims of the Chinese government’s deadly crackdown on protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square 30 years ago, the EU executive said on Tuesday.

In a statement also released on Tuesday, the EU’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini said it was important to acknowledge the events of 1989, expected due process for those detained then and called for the immediate release of human rights defenders and lawyers connected with Tiananmen.

“The European Union continues to mourn the victims and offers its condolences to their families,” a European Commission spokeswoman said.