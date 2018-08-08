FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 1:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Tower set for flat Hong Kong debut after world's largest IPO in two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Tower Corp Ltd’s (0788.HK) shares were poised to open flat on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as investors scrambled to obtain a piece of the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in two years.

China Tower Corporation Limited Chairman, Executive Director and General Manager Tong Jilu attends the debut of the company at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

It priced its IPO last week at the bottom of an indicative range, raising $6.9 billion in the world’s biggest listing since Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd’s (1658.HK) $7.63 billion Hong Kong float in 2016.

The shares were set to open flat at HK$1.26.

Reporting by Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

