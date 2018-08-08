China Tower set for flat Hong Kong debut after world's largest IPO in two years

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Tower Corp Ltd’s (0788.HK) shares were poised to open flat on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as investors scrambled to obtain a piece of the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in two years.
It priced its IPO last week at the bottom of an indicative range, raising $6.9 billion in the world’s biggest listing since Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd’s (1658.HK) $7.63 billion Hong Kong float in 2016.
The shares were set to open flat at HK$1.26.
