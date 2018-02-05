FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 8:10 AM / in 2 days

FACTBOX-U.S., China disputes over agricultural and metal markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - China has launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States, a move expected to
immediately hit demand for the upcoming U.S. sorghum crop and send shivers
through the entire U.S. farm sector.
    Below is an overview of recent disputes between the world's top two economies
over areas such as farm policy and metal exports:    
    
 Commodity      Complaint                                Status
                                                         
 Sorghum        China said imported sorghum from the     China launched an
                U.S. had been shipped at a lower-than    anti-dumping and
                normal price, damaging local producers.  anti-subsidy
                                                         investigation into
                                                         imports of sorghum from
                                                         the U.S. The
                                                         investigation should be
                                                         complete by Feb. 4,
                                                         2019, but could be
                                                         extended until Aug. 4,
                                                         2019.                 
                                                         
 Aluminium and  The U.S. said China had subsidized and   The U.S. launched an
 Steel          dumped aluminium alloy sheet, hurting    anti-subsidy and
                local producers.                         anti-dumping probe into
                                                         imports of Chinese
                                                         aluminium alloy in
                                                         November, 2017.
                                                                      
                                                         
                U.S. industries accused China of         The U.S. government is
                exporting excess output, hurting global  investigating Chinese
                prices and providing subsidies, such as  aluminium and steel
                interest-free loans, to prop up          imports on national
                state-owned companies.                   security grounds.
                                                                       
                                                         
                                                         Washington also launched
                                                         a complaint in January,
                                                         2017 against Chinese
                                                         aluminium subsidies at
                                                         the World Trade
                                                         Organization, accusing
                                                         Beijing of artificially
                                                         expanding its global
                                                         market share with cheap
                                                         state-directed loans and
                                                         subsidized energy.
                                                                     
                                                         
                                                         The U.S. slapped
                                                         countervailing duties on
                                                         Chinese aluminium foil
                                                         imports in August, 2017
                                                         after domestic producers
                                                         complained it was
                                                         damaging the local
                                                         sector.
                                                                                 
                                                         
 DDGS           China's ethanol industry accused U.S.    In January 2017, China
 (Distillers'   exporters of unfairly benefiting from    slapped hefty punitive
 Dried Grains   subsidies.                               tariffs on imports of
 with or                                                 DDGS.             
 without                                                             
 Solubles）                                               
 Beef           China found mad cow disease from U.S.    China conditionally
                beef and blocked imports in 2003.        lifted import ban on
                                                         U.S. boneless beef and
                                                         beef on the bone in
                                                         June, 2017.            
                                                         
 Grains         The U.S. complained about China's price  U.S. launched a
                support for domestic wheat, corn and     challenge at WTO in
                rice.                                    September, 2016. The WTO
                                                         set up a dispute panel
                                                         in September, 2017 to
                                                         hear the case.
                                                                     
                                                         reut.rs/2GNsF65
                                                         
 Chicken        In 2010, China found that the U.S. had   China imposed dumping
                been dumping broiler chicken in the      duties on imports and in
                country.                                 August, 2016 extended
                                                         penalties for a further
                                                         5 years.                
 
 (Reporting by Josephine MasonEditing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)
