TABLE-China preliminary December commodity trade data

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for December on Friday. The tables below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come directly from Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for year-to-date. Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in the month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct Dec month change ago change to date change mln T mln T mln T mln T Imports: Crude oil 33.7 37.04 -9.0 36.38 -7.4 419.57 10.1 Refined products 2.74 2.54 7.9 2.59 5.8 29.64 6.4 Fuel Oil No. 5-7 1.33 1.07 24.3 1.17 13.7 13.47 16.1 Natural gas 7.89 6.55 20.5 6.07 30.0 68.57 26.9 Exports: Crude oil 0.16 0.85 -81.2 0.34 -52.9 4.86 65.3 Refined products 6.17 5.79 6.6 5.35 15.3 52.16 8 Net Imports: Crude oil 33.54 36.19 -7.3 36.04 -6.9 414.71 9.7 Refined products -3.43 -3.25 -5.5 -2.76 -24.3 -22.52 -10.00 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil No. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data. BASE METALS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct Dec month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought 450,000 470,000 0.0 490,000 -8.2 4,690,000 -5.2 copper Copper ores & 1,650,000 1,780,000 -7.3 1,670,000 -1.2 17,350,000 2.3 concentrates Exports: Unwrought aluminium and products 440,000 380,000 0.2 390,000 12.8 4,790,000 4.5 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct Dec month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Coal (incl 22.74 22.05 3.1 26.84 -15.3 270.9 6.1 lignite) Iron ore 84.14 94.54 -11.0 88.95 -5.4 1074.74 5.0 Steel products 1.2 1.14 5.3 1.19 0.8 13.3 0.6 Exports: Coal (incl 0.70 0.75 -6.7 0.76 -7.9 8.17 -7.0 lignite) Coke & 1.04 0.97 7.2 0.9 15.6 8.09 -20.0 semi-coke Steel products 5.67 5.35 6.0 7.8 -27.3 75.43 -30.5 Rare Earths 5,156 4,103 25.7 4,805 7.3 51,199 9.7 Net Exports: Steel products 4.47 4.21 6.2 6.61 -32.4 62.13 -34.8 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct Dec month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 9.55 8.68 10.0 9 6.1 95.54 13.9 Edible veg oil 610,000 540,000 13.0 760,000 -19.7 5,770,000 4.4 Rubber* 840,000 670,000 25.4 730,000 15.1 7,160,000 23.2 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 69,150 149,032 -53.6 37,059 86.6 1,196,781 147 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)