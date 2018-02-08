TABLE-China preliminary January commodity trade data

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for January on Thursday. The tables below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier. The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which have not been provided. All percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes. Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in the month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS Previous Pct Year Pct Jan month change ago change mln T mln T mln T Imports: Crude oil 40.64 33.7 20.6 34.03 19.4 Refined 2.88 2.74 5.1 2.6 10.8 products Fuel Oil No. 1.62 1.33 21.8 1.14 42.1 5-7 Natural gas 7.77 7.89 -1.5 5.83 33.3 Exports: Crude oil 0.398 0.16 148.8 0.48 -17.1 Refined 4.13 6.17 -33.1 3.04 35.9 products Net Imports: Crude oil 40.242 33.54 20.0 33.55 19.9 Refined -1.25 -3.43 63.6 -0.44 -184.1 products Note: Natural gas and fuel oil No. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data. BASE METALS Previous Pct Year Pct Jan month change ago change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought 443,000 450,000 0.0 380,000 16.6 copper Copper ores & concentrates 1,622,000 1,650,000 -1.7 1,250,000 29.8 Exports: Unwrought aluminium and products 445,000 440,000 0.0 390,000 14.1 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL Previous Pct Year Pct Jan month change ago change Imports: mln T mln T mln T Coal (incl 27.81 22.74 22.3 24.91 11.6 lignite) Iron ore 100.34 84.14 19.3 92 9.1 Steel products 1.19 1.2 -0.8 1.09 9.2 Exports: Coal (incl 0.28 0.70 -60.0 0.6 -53.3 lignite) Coke & 0.69 1.04 -33.7 0.79 -12.7 semi-coke Steel products 4.65 5.67 -18.0 7.42 -37.3 Rare Earths 3,890 5,156 -24.6 4,571 -14.9 Net Exports: Steel products 3.46 4.47 -22.6 6.33 -45.3 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS Previous Pct Year Pct Jan month change ago change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 8.48 9.55 -11.2 7.66 10.7 Edible veg oil 570,000 610,000 -6.6 550,000 3.6 Rubber* 697,000 840,000 -17.0 510,000 36.7 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 141,000 69,150 103.9 92,552 52.3 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)