TABLE-China preliminary November commodity trade data

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for November on Friday. The tables below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come directly from Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for year-to-date. Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in the month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS Nov Prev month Pct change Year ago Pct change Year to date Pct change mln T mln T mln T mln T Imports: Crude oil 37.04 31.03 19.4 32.35 14.5 385.98 12 Refined 2.54 1.95 30.3 2 27.0 26.89 6.5 products Fuel Oil No. 1.07 0.79 35.4 0.86 24.4 12.14 16.4 5-7 Natural gas 6.55 5.81 12.7 4.62 41.8 60.7 26.5 Exports: Crude oil 0.85 0.27 214.8 0.19 347.4 4.7 81.1 Refined 5.79 3.71 56.1 4.85 19.4 46.1 7.3 products Net Imports: Crude oil 36.19 30.76 17.7 32.16 12.5 381.28 11.5 Refined -3.25 -1.76 -84.7 -2.85 -14.0 -19.21 -8.5 products Note: Natural gas and fuel oil No. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data. BASE METALS Nov Previous month Pct change Year ago Pct change Year to date Pct change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 470,000 390,000 20.5 380,000 23.7 4,240,000 -5.0 Copper ores & concentrates 1,780,000 1,400,000 27.1 1,760,000 1.1 15,700,000 2.6 Exports: Unwrought aluminium and products 380,000 440,000 -13.6 380,000 0.00 4,350,000 3.7 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL Nov Previous month Pct change Year ago Pct change Year to date Pct change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Coal (incl 22.05 21.28 3.6 26.97 -18.2 248.17 8.5 lignite) Iron ore 94.54 79.49 18.9 91.98 2.8 990.73 6.0 Steel products 1.14 0.95 20.0 1.11 2.7 12.1 0.6 Exports: Coal (incl 0.75 0.12 525.0 0.82 -8.5 7.47 -6.9 lignite) Coke & 0.97 0.34 185.3 0.93 4.3 7.05 -23.5 semi-coke Steel products 5.35 4.98 7.4 8.12 -34.1 69.83 -30.7 Rare Earths 4,103 3,467 18.3 3,987 2.9 46,043 10 Net Exports: Steel products 4.21 4.03 4.5 7.01 -39.9 57.73 -34.9 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS Nov Previous month Pct change Year ago Pct change Year to date Pct change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 8.68 5.86 48.1 7.84 10.7 85.99 14.8 Edible veg 540,000 470,000 14.9 510,000 5.9 5,170,000 8.5 oil Rubber* 670,000 530,000 26.4 560,000 19.6 6,320,000 24.4 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 149,032 90,725 64.3 67,088 122.1 1,127,631 152 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Stella Qiu, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)