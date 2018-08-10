China imposes anti-dumping duties on synthetic rubber from U.S, EU, Singapore

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would levy anti-dumping duties ranging from 23.1 percent to 75.5 percent on halogenated butyl rubber from the United States, the European Union and Singapore starting from Aug 20.

A general view of Kwai Tsing Container Terminals for transporting shipping containers in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The ministry, which had imposed temporary anti-dumping duties on the synthetic rubber from those countries in April, said the 75.5 percent tariff would apply to U.S. rubber made by Exxon Mobil and other U.S. companies.

Arlanxeo Belgium faces a 27.4 percent tariff, while Exxon Mobil Chemical and other companies in the EU face 71.9 percent. Arlanxeo Singapore has been hit with a 23.1 percent tariff and other Singapore firms 45.2 percent.

A spokeswoman for Arlanxeo, a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Cologne-based Lanxess AG, said in an email that the company continued to work with the Ministry of Commerce on the matter. Aramco said on Wednesday it planned to acquire Lanxess’ 50 percent stake in Arlanxeo.

Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.