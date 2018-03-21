China will safeguard national interests in response to U.S. trade investigations: vice commerce min

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will actively take measures to safeguard China’s and its industries’ interests, vice commerce minister said in response to United State’s trade investigations.

The U.S decision to launch trade investigations is a unilateral act of trade protectionism, vice minister Wang Shouwen said in New Delhi, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The adoption of trade restrictive measures will not only impede normal international trade order but also cause serious damage to multilateral trade, Wang added.