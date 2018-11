Alibaba Group co-founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma gestures during a seminar at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/Files

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The chief of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Jack Ma said on Monday the U.S.-China trade war is the “most stupid thing in this world.”

Ma made the comments at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai.