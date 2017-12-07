FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
December 7, 2017 / 5:26 AM / a day ago

China complains that U.S. is releasing negative information about trade relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry expressed concern on Thursday that the United States has been spreading negative information about the trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

“Recently the United States has launched trade remedy investigations into Chinese products and has continuously released negative information,” said Gao Feng, China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman.

“This has caused widespread concern among businesses in China and the United States, especially among U.S. companies that are willing to cooperate with and expand into China,” he said.

China’s Commerce Ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” on Saturday to a statement by the United States to the World Trade Organization that it opposes granting China market economy status, Xinhua reported.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Paul Tait

