China's corn futures jump on dumping probe into U.S. sorghum imports

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China’s corn futures jumped in early trading on Monday after Beijing launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into sorghum imports from the United States.

The most-active corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.7 pct to 1,817 yuan ($288.49) per tonne early Monday morning, its biggest daily jump in two months.

China launched the investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States on Sunday, a move that is expected to immediately hit demand for the upcoming U.S. sorghum crop. ($1 = 6.2984 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason)