FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 25, 2018 / 3:17 AM / 2 days ago

China says cooperation is only 'correct direction' for China-U.S. trade ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday co-operation is the only “correct direction” for the China-U.S. trade relationship, amid growing trade frictions between the world’s two biggest economies.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments during a regular weekly briefing in Beijing.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday the United States is not starting a trade war but trying to level the playing field of global commerce and fend off Chinese protectionism, including a “direct threat” in high-tech goods.[nL8N1PJ5SO]

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.