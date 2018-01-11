China says U.S. curbs on tech exports to it only contributes to trade deficit

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday the United States’ restrictions on tech exports to the country will contribute to the trade deficit it has with China.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The United States’ 301 investigation is harmful to the global trade framework, China’s commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular news briefing.

Gao added that China would take all necessary means to protect rights of Chinese firms with regards to the 301 investigation.