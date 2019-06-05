China-U.S. trade row hurts foreign manufacturers in China: state planning official

FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Foreign firms operating in China have felt a negative impact from the trade row between China and the United States, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, quoting a state planning official.

Among foreign companies, manufacturers bore the brunt of the trade friction, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) vice chairman Ning Jizhe said during a meeting with foreign firms, according to Xinhua.

China would protect legal investment rights of foreign firms operating in the country and keep the industry chain basically stable, Xinhua quoted Ning as saying.