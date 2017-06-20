FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 2 months ago

China quality watchdog to allow U.S. beef imports from June 20

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - China will allow beef imports from the United States starting from June 20, China's food quality watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

Boneless and bone-in beef from cattle under 30 months of age will be eligible for imports, according to the statement published on the website of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

Beef destined for China must be from cattle that can be traced to its birth farm, according to the statement.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

