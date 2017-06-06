FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 2 months ago

California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.

Speaking at a clean energy forum in Beijing, Brown added that China was capable of driving world standards for automobile emissions.

President Donald Trump said last week he would withdraw the U.S from the landmark 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

