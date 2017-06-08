FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-California, Tsinghua set up US-China climate change institute
June 8, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-California, Tsinghua set up US-China climate change institute

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday from Friday)

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - The state of California and China's Tsinghua University will establish the U.S.-China Climate Change Institute to cooperate on technology and research in the battle against global warming, the two sides announced on Thursday.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he would withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate change accord. The decision prompted concerns that joint initiatives by China and the United States, the world's two biggest sources of climate warming greenhouse gases, would come under threat.

But California has promised to step up cooperation, announcing on Tuesday it would work with China's science ministry to develop and commercialise know-how on carbon capture and storage and other clean energy technologies. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

