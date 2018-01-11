Reports on China slowing U.S. debt buying could be based on wrong information - source

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Media reports on China considering reducing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries could be based on wrong information, a Chinese government source said on Thursday.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Chinese officials reviewing the country’s vast foreign exchange holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds.

China has been diversifying its foreign exchange reserves investments, the source who declined to be named said, adding that China’s investments in U.S. Treasuries are market-driven. (Reporting by Beijing News Room; Editing by Sam Holmes)