FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
U.S. says needs to work together with China on North Korea, trade
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 12:59 AM / a month ago

U.S. says needs to work together with China on North Korea, trade

Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad steps out of his residence to meet the media in Beijing, China June 28, 2017.Thomas Peter

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said on Wednesday there is a need to work together with China on some pressing issues, such as North Korea and expanding trade.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Branstad also told reporters in Beijing that the United States would like to see Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who has late-stage liver cancer, receive treatment elsewhere if that would help.

A former Iowa governor, Branstad has been described by Beijing as an "old friend" of China, and has said resolving the bilateral trade imbalance and stopping the North Korea threat would be his top priorities.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.