Senior China diplomat says U.S. seriously damaged hard-won mutual trust

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at an annual symposium on international situation and China's diplomacy in Beijing, China December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that the United States has successively acted to attack and suppress China, seriously damaging the hard-won mutual trust between the countries.

The United States has used various international occasions to vilify China’s social system, development path, and mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and charged China with all kinds of unwarranted crimes, said State Councillor Wang, who is also foreign minister.

Wang was speaking at an annual symposium in Beijing on international affairs and China’s diplomacy.