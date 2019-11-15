Former deputy head of China's drug regulator sentenced to 16 years in prison

BEIJING (Reuters) - Wu Zhen, a former deputy head of China’s food and drug regulator, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Chinese court, state television reported on Friday.

Wu is one of the senior officials from the regulator who has been under investigation after a safety scandal at vaccine maker Changsheng Biotechnology Co Ltd.

The company was accused last year of falsifying data for a rabies vaccine and manufacturing an ineffective vaccine for babies, sparking widespread consumer anger.