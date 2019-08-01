World News
August 1, 2019 / 8:51 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

China says Vietnam 'maritime problems' should not impinge on bilateral ties

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the ASEAN-China ministerial meeting in Bangkok, Thailand July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said maritime problems involving Vietnam should not interfere with bilateral relations, according to a report released by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tensions between Vietnam and China have risen over a weeks-long standoff between ships near an offshore oil block in the South China Sea.

China released the statement following a meeting between Wang and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on Thursday in Bangkok. Wang said China-Vietnam relations continued to develop and the two sides will “properly control and manage the situation at sea.”

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

