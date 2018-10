The logo of the Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties is seen at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday news it was considering the sale of a stake in Legendary Entertainment and divesting from its sports assets was “seriously inconsistent with the facts.”

Reuters reported earlier on Friday the conglomerate was exploring the sale of part of its Hollywood film studio and the full sale of its sports assets to reduce its offshore holdings under pressure from Beijing.