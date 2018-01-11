FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China moves to ensure vegetable supplies as severe winter bites
January 11, 2018 / 8:10 AM / in 2 days

China moves to ensure vegetable supplies as severe winter bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s state planner asked local governments to stand ready to distribute vegetables from reserves to ensure supplies during coming holiday and parliament meeting, according to a statement released on the planner’s website on Thursday.

The statement came after fruit and vegetable prices in major cities in central and northern China surged after severe winter weather damaged crops and disrupted road transport.

It was issued to ensure vegetable supplies and stable prices during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday and the country’s annual parliament meeting, despite the extreme weather, the National Development & Reform Commission said in the statement.

Local governments must “closely monitor the weather and the vegetable market, and guide companies to release from reserves orderly once supplies and prices fluctuate,” NDRC said.

The state planner also asked local governments to increase transport capacity for the delivery of vegetables from growing areas and from wholesale markets.

China warned of a second wave of snow and sleet hitting northern, central and eastern parts last week after record snowfall paralysed parts of the country in the most severe weather this winter.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

