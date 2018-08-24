China resumes use of counter-cyclical factor in yuan midpoint-fixing mechanism: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank has resumed use of a counter-cyclical factor in the yuan midpoint-fixing mechanism, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A staffer poses with 2015 edition of the 100 renminbi notes at the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The move is a reversal of a step taken in January to loosen control over the yuan exchange rate, when the People’s Bank of China effectively reduced the influence of the “counter-cyclical factor”.

China introduced the “counter-cyclical factor” in 2017 in what regulators said was an effort to better reflect supply and demand, lessen possible “herd effects” in the market and help guide the market to focus more on macroeconomic fundamentals.

The central bank did not immediately reply to a faxed request for comment after business hours on Friday.