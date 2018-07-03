FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

PBOC governor says yuan fluctuations due to stronger dollar and external uncertainties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Recent fluctuations in China’s foreign exchange market were largely due to a stronger U.S. dollar and external uncertainties, Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said on Tuesday.

People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang speaks at the Lujiazui financial forum in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer /Files

Yi’s remarks come at a time when the Chinese currency is under considerable pressure: The onshore yuan weakened past 6.7 per dollar in early trading on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 9, 2017.

The central bank has closely watched recent fluctuations, Yi said, adding that China’s economic fundamentals were sound and financial risks were largely under control.

“International payments were stable, and cross-border capital flows were roughly balanced,” Yi said in a statement published on the PBOC’s website.

Yi said China must maintain its managed floating exchange rate regime, which is based on supply and demand and the yuan’s value against a basket of currencies. Experience had shown it to be effective.

Yi also added that China will continue to implement prudent and neutral monetary policy to keep the yuan basically stable at a reasonable level.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer

